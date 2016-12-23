International institutional investors set sights on Asian properties

17 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, Singapore, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

An increasing number of global institutional investors are seeking out investment opportunities in the Asia property market, which has led to substantial growth in direct real estate investments from international investors in the region – up from US$1.4 billion in 2009 to $9.6 billion this year.

According to a new report from CBRE Group (CBRE), inbound investments [in Asia] amounted to nearly $4.7 billion for 1H2016. Asia has registered strong inflows of institutional capital over the past 18 months, especially from the Middle East and North America. “International institutions accounted for 57% of total cross-border investment in direct commercial real estate in the first half this year, a significant increase from the 9% in 2012”, the report states.

This is evidenced by some high-profile transactions. For example, in June 2016, Middle East Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) Qatar Investment Authority purchased Asia Square Tower 1 from BlackRock Inc for around $2.5 billion, making it the largest-ever office transaction in Singapore.

Last May, Singaporean SWF GIC Private joined hands with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to jointly invest $263 million into retail project the D-Cube Retail Mall in Seoul, South Korea.

CBRE Asia-Pacific Senior Director of Research Ada Choi claims the strong, long-term growth prospects mean that Asia will remain an important region for international investors. Most institutional investors outside the region are underweight with regards to the Asian market and over the long term, this will act as an incentive to continue investing in the Asian markets for greater geographic diversification.

Ms. Choi adds that several international fund managers have already successfully raised capital for Asia-focussed real estate funds. The high volume of capital gathered over the past two-and-a-half years – $22 billion in total – is expected to translate to solid investment demand from global institutional investors in the region.

According to data provider Preqin, global SWFs have more than doubled their investments in global real estate from $3.07 trillion in 2008 to $6.51 trillion as of March 2016; with 52% of SWFs seeking Asia-focussed real estate investments.

CBRE’s report illustrates that the appetite for Asian capital to invest outside of domestic markets has also been steadily increasing since the Global Financial Crisis. Asian outbound investment multiplied more than tenfold from $4.3 billion in 2009 to $47 billion in 2015. Approximately 80% of Asian investors’ capital expenditure in 2009 was in domestic markets – this proportion has steadily declined in subsequent years, falling to 47% in 1H2016.

“The growth in real estate investment by Asian capital over the last three years is mainly due to the spending in overseas markets, both within Asia and outside the region. The main factors underpinning this trend include the strong increase in private wealth accumulation translating into investment demand amid the low interest rate environment as well as the deregulation of overseas real estate investment for Asian insurers”, the report points out.