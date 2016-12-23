China Life and Haitong eye Singaporean property

China Life Insurance and Hong Kong-based Haitong Securities have reportedly been named as potential suitors for a stake of up to 50% in One George Street – an office building owned by Singapore-listed real estate investment trust CapitaLand and Commercial Trust (CCT).

The Business Times in Singapore cited market sources as saying that the two financial entities are currently carrying out due diligence on the property.

It is reported that CCT is prepared to consider selling only half its stake in the asset, enabling its parent group CapitaLand to continue collecting management fees on the asset.

Located in Singapore’s Downtown Core district, One George Street is a 23-storey office building with a net-lettable area (NLA) of 447,390 square feet. It is said to be priced in excess of S$2,500 (US$1,768) per square foot on NLA or S$1.12 billion for the entire building.

Speaking to Asia Asset Management, a CCT spokesperson revealed: “As a building owner, we receive unsolicited offers for our properties every now and then. We adopt an active portfolio management strategy to evaluate asset plans for CCT's properties from time to time in our normal course of business.

“These plans include acquisition and development, as well as divestment and asset enhancement of our properties. Invariably, some of these asset evaluation plans may involve discussions with third parties that could result in market talk or hearsay. There is no certainty or assurance of any such plans materialising.”

CCT secured 151,000 square feet in new leases and renewals of its office and retail spaces in the third quarter of this year, amid a decline in Grade A office rentals in Singapore by 2.1% quarter-to-quarter. The company also recorded a year-to-date distribution income of S$198.2 million as of September 30, according to its financials.

Victor Yeung, managing director of Hong Kong-based real estate specialist Admiral Investment, comments that it is a growing trend among REIT managers to sell only part of their holdings in properties, and retain the management rights.

This speculation coincides with a growing trend of Mainland insurers raising their exposure to offshore real estate, following government deregulation in 2012 allowing insurers to invest up to 15% of their total asset value in property.

A recent report from Cushman & Wakefield forecasts that continued deregulation is expected to boost Chinese insurers’ ownership in overseas properties to $154 billion in 2024, from $6 billion in 2014.