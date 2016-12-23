Canada’s CDPQ and India’s Edelweiss strike long-term partnership deal

06 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, India, Canada By Asia Asset Management

One of North America’s largest pension fund managers, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Indian diversified financial services firm Edelweiss Group (Edelweiss) to invest up to C$700 million (US$531.29 million) in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India over the next four years.

“Edelweiss is not your typical financial institution. It has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is driven by the ambition to give smaller and younger Indian companies access to financing and improve their productivity. By becoming a partner of Edelweiss, CDPQ is looking to support its growth for many years to come and, ultimately, participate in the emergence of new innovative and successful businesses in India,” comments Michael Sabia, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at CDPQ.

The partnership aims to invest in assets with the intent of restructuring debt and turning around companies, as well as becoming the provider of financing to Indian entrepreneurs and companies. These investments, to be carried out by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC) and through different Edelweiss funds, will result in the purchase of non-performing loans from Indian banks and investments in private debt of growing Indian companies. To this end, Edelweiss recently established a consulting team to add value and make operational improvements in promising industrial businesses with a focus on “Remake in India”.

Mr. Sabia remarks: “We believe India stands out as an exceptional country to invest in, given the scope and quality of investment opportunity, and the current government’s intention to pursue essential economic reforms.”

Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO at Edelweiss, adds: “Recent reforms, like the Bankruptcy Act have the potential to transform the pace of reconstruction and resolution in India’s stressed and distressed market thus creating a much larger opportunity. We are pleased to partner with CDPQ, one of the largest and most respected pension fund management companies in the world, to help finance, restructure and grow financially viable businesses in India.”

The Montreal-based pension fund manager also noted plans to take a 20% stake in EARC, a key unit that purchases bad loans and has approximately C$4.5 billion in AUM. CDPQ will sit on EARC’s board of directors and on the Edelweiss investment committee overseeing private debt and stressed assets investments. Other shareholders in EARC will be a Scandinavian insurance company with a 4% stake – 16% will be held by Indian investors and the balance by Edelweiss.

CDPQ is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans on behalf of Canadian institutions. As at June 30 this year, it held C$254.9 billion in net assets.