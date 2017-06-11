CFA Institute exam to add fintech topics

12 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Natalie Leung

The CFA Institute plans to add questions about financial technology (fintech), including artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and crypto-currencies, in its exam in an effort to help financial professionals stay competitive.

The institute will include the new questions in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam in 2019, Nick Pollard, its managing director of Asia Pacific, tells Asia Asset Management.

Mr. Pollard says the curriculum advisors have decided that the understanding and appreciation of fintech is moving from “specialist to generalist knowledge”.

The exam will include questions about AI, machine learning, big data analytics, crypto-currencies and automated retail platforms such as robo advisers.

“We believe ongoing practice analysis will be needed so that over time, we can determine how to best weave practical applicability of fintech concepts into the curriculum,” Mr. Pollard says.

“In the meantime, we will be looking to establish fintech coverage in the curriculum to ensure candidates become familiar with the core concepts and, importantly, the likely impacts on the industry and on their work as industry professionals.”

He notes that practical fintech skills are key for financial professionals to stay relevant and competitive as employers are beginning to prefer these skills when they recruit recent graduates. This is creating a demand for fintech skills among young professionals.

CFA accreditation is seen as a professional credential for the financial industry. The three-level exam already covers a wide range of topics, from ethical and professional standards, to mechanics of complex financial instruments and portfolio management.

The curriculum advisors, who are investment professionals, meet twice a year to discuss gaps, overlaps and weaknesses in the syllabus.

While the exam updates on fintech will be ready for the 2019 curriculum, Mr. Pollard says identification of trends and their subsequent incorporation into the syllabus takes time.

“Ultimately, the goal is not to meet an arbitrary deadline for including new material but to make sure the curriculum continues to maintain its global credibility,” he adds.

The next round of the annual exam will take place on June 3 in over 170 cities. Some 85,000 candidates sat for the exam last year, according to the CFA Institute.

CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals that helps set standards for the financial industry through programmes and exams. It has a membership of over 146,000.