CFA Institute unveils Asia-Pacific Research Exchange

21 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Japan, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Global association of investment management professionals, CFA Institute, announced the launch of the Asia-Pacific Research Exchange (ARX) – a new open-access hub and community by and for finance professionals looking for research on investment practices in Asia Pacific – on July 20 in Hong Kong.

The site has been in beta testing for more than a year and is now home to more than 2,500 articles and research papers. ARX is accessible and open to the following:

Global and regional investment professionals looking for Asia-Pacific finance and investment management trends or to learn more about Asia-Pacific financial markets.

Practitioners who want to raise their profile as industry experts.

Academics seeking to share theories and receive feedback from practitioners.

Governments and regulators looking for insight into what makes capital markets function best.

Journalists seeking credible sources and commentary for news and stories.

Nick Pollard, managing director, Asia Pacific, CFA Institute, said: “ARX was conceived to serve our members. However, momentum and interest in the platform has accelerated well beyond initial expectations. This initiative, while in appearance and name is regional, is much more. ARX helps to advance our advocacy efforts through greater education, awareness, and transparency about Asia-Pacific capital markets and finance.”

In addition to industry practitioners and academic contributors, nearly 40 regional organisations are publishing research on ARX, including the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI). ADBI is a leading think tank that conducts research and analysis on emerging policy topics with a focus on issues of strategic importance to the region. The collaboration between CFA Institute and Tokyo-based ADBI promotes Asia-Pacific-relevant research in the areas of banking, economics, finance, and investment analysis through Think-Asia. Other contributing partners include S&P Global Market Intelligence, Morningstar, MSCI Research, Asian Corporate Governance Association, BOCOM International Holdings Company, and Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, among others. Institutional content contributions add views and diversity to the scope of information available on ARX.

CFA Society New Zealand board member Katrin Gottschalk, senior lecturer of finance at Auckland University of Technology, said: “As an academic, disseminating my research is very important, and ARX allows me to do that more broadly. For CFA charterholders and practitioners, ARX resolves a longstanding problem: a scarcity of research specific to Asia Pacific that is wide-ranging and accessible.”

Dr. Gottschalk was instrumental in leading the collective efforts of 20 CFA Institute regional societies to launch ARX, and CFA Society New Zealand hosted one of the ARX’s first offline events: the ARX Best Paper Award. Winners of the competition were Hai Lin of Victoria University of Wellington and You Wang of Xiamen University, who published “Are Tightened Trading Rules Always Bad? Evidence from the Chinese Index Futures Market”.

The ARX covers markets in 25 countries and territories across North and East Asia; South, Central, and Southeast Asia; and Oceania.