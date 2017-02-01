Over 25,000 investment professionals succeed in passing Level I CFA exam worldwide

Global association of investment management professionals, CFA Institute, has revealed that 43% of the 59,627 candidates that took the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level I exam in December 2016 have passed.

Asia Pacific (30,569 candidates) continued to be the largest source of candidates, accounting for 51% of all candidates in the December 2016 exam. Globally, China surpassed the US, with 14,181 exam takers (versus 12,187 candidates in US) and India, third with 6,357 candidates. Aside from China and India, the largest number of candidates in Asia Pacific came from Australia (2,387), Hong Kong (2,210) and Singapore (1,577).

“I congratulate this next generation of investment professionals who have already displayed a commitment to raising standards in the industry, and are one step closer to becoming CFA charterholders,” says Nick Pollard, managing director of Asia Pacific, CFA Institute. “I look forward to working together with them to build professionalism and to nurture a culture of ethical behaviour, investor protection and market integrity.”

Paul Smith, president and CEO, CFA Institute, adds: “CFA Institute is dedicated to shaping a trustworthy investment management profession, and the CFA Program prepares candidates from around the world to have the highest level of professional knowledge within the industry to better serve investors and society at large.”

The successful candidates now progress to Level II of the CFA Program, charting a course to build an investment profession dedicated to professional excellence.

The December 2016 exam saw continued growth with an increase of 14% from the previous year in the number of Level I candidates tested for the CFA Program, which is a globally recognised, graduate level curriculum that links theory and practice with real-world investment analysis, and emphasises the highest ethical standards.

To earn the CFA charter, candidates must pass all three levels of exam (successful candidates often report dedicating in excess of 300 hours of study per level); meet the work experience requirements of four years in the investment industry; sign a commitment to abide by the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct; apply to a CFA Institute society; and become a member of CFA Institute.

The CFA Program curriculum develops knowledge and competencies that investment professionals deem necessary in today’s ever-changing marketplace. It covers ethical and professional standards, securities analysis and valuation, international financial statement analysis, quantitative methods, economics, corporate finance, portfolio management, wealth management and portfolio analysis. Level I exams are offered in both June and December and Levels II and III are offered only in June. It takes most candidates more than three years to complete the CFA Program, and requires dedication and determination.

The December 2016 Level I exam was administered in 104 test centres in 72 cities across 40 countries worldwide. Examples of countries and territories with the largest number of candidates that took the Level I CFA exam last December are mainland China (14,181), the US (12,187), India (6,357), Canada (4,210), the UK (3,790), Hong Kong (2,210), Singapore (1,577), South Africa (1,327), and United Arab Emirates (1,207).