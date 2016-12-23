Capital Group bolsters HK product offering and distribution capabilities

17 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Capital Group has added nine more registered funds to its portfolio for retail investors and expanded its business development team in Hong Kong, in line with its strategy to strengthen its position in this key regional market.

“Hong Kong is an important cornerstone of Capital Group’s growth strategy in Asia, because of its prominence as a global financial centre and its professional workforce in need of long-term investments for retirement planning,” said Thomas Quantrille, managing director of Capital Group Asia and chairman of its Asia regional business group.

The US-based fund manager introduced four new funds to retail investors in May, including its most well-known global equity fund, the Capital Group New Perspective Fund. With the newly registered funds, the group now offers a total of 13 retail funds domestically, covering different asset classes in both developed and emerging markets.

Its distribution network is further strengthened by its first distribution agreement in Hong Kong with HSBC a few weeks ago. “Now we are taking our commitment to the next stage by expanding our product offerings and further developing our distribution capability,” Mr. Quantrille added.

To further bolster its distribution relationships, the group has appointed Christian Leger and Joyce Wong as its new business development directors in Hong Kong. They will be responsible for cultivating and building relationships with financial intermediaries and developing the firm’s business in the Hong Kong market.

Mr. Leger has 14 years of investment industry experience with the group and has covered both global and regional financial intermediary clients across multiple jurisdictions, while Ms. Wong was previously an associate director of sales at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong, where she had distribution responsibilities for Hong Kong, China and other Asian markets.

Both of them report to Grant Leon, managing director of financial intermediaries for Europe and Asia.

Capital Group currently manages US$1.5 trillion in long-term assets for individual and institutional investors on a global basis.