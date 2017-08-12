China Investment Corporation reports 1.88% rise in net income

13 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China Investment Corporation (CIC), a Mainland sovereign wealth fund, says its net income rose 1.88% year-on-year in 2016, which a spokeswoman said was due to portfolio restructuring and improved returns from overseas investments.

Its net income last year was US$75.34 billion, up from $73.95 billion in 2015, according to the CIC’s annual report posted on its website on July 11.

The results represent a turnaround from 2015, when net income dropped 17% year-on-year.

The fund’s total investment income increased to $83.03 billion in 2016 from $76.74 billion the previous year.

Miao Hui, a senior analyst at Cerulli Associates Asia, says the CIC has significantly improved its capability in foreign investment and manager selection.

“The company has been adjusting their investment mechanism, such as asset classification, currency hedge and risk management policies, especially since they suffered negative return in 2015 due to market and currency volatility,” Ms. Hui tells Asia Asset Management.

She says asset diversification is viewed as the major contributor to the positive return, noting that the CIC has been increasing allocations to direct investments since the establishment of its direct investment arm, CIC Capital Corporation, in mid-2015.

According to Reuters, a CIC spokeswoman at a July 11 press conference in Beijing attributed the gain in net income last year to portfolio adjustment and high returns on its US and Europe equity investments.

She said the fund is looking to increase direct investment in the US, including infrastructure and property, through its newly-established US representative office.

According to the annual report, the CIC’s overseas investments generated a net return of 6.22% in 2016, compared to a loss of 2.96% the previous year. The net cumulative annualised return since its inception in 2007 was 4.76%.

CIC Vice Chairman and President Tu Guangshao says the fund has pursued asset rebalancing over the past few years to diversify its portfolio away from equities and bonds, and into alternative investments.

“We revised our rebalancing mechanism, developed our own quantitative approach in asset allocation, and formulated currency hedging policies to ensure transparency, timeliness and effectiveness in overall portfolio management,” Mr. Tu says in the report.

Last year, the CIC combined its long-term investment and absolute-return investment to create a new category called alternative investment, which accounted for 37.24% of its overseas portfolio at the end of 2016. That was up from a combined weighting of 34.83% in both investments in 2015.

The allocation to public equity was slightly reduced to 45.87% as of December 31, while exposure to fixed income was increased slightly to 15.01%.

The CIC had $813.51 billion in total AUM at the end of 2016 compared to $813.76 billion in 2015.