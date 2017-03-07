China grants RQFII license to CIMB-Principal

07 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

CIMB-Principal Asset Management (CIMB-Principal) has become the first asset manager in Malaysia to obtain a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license to invest in China’s capital markets.

The license, awarded by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, allows overseas institutions to use RMB that is raised offshore to invest in China’s onshore capital markets. China extended the RQFII programme to Malaysia in November 2015 with an initial quota of 50 billion RMB (US$7.25 billion).

“With the RQFII license, we will have direct access into China’s capital market and invest in the hitherto inaccessible products such as the A-shares and bonds of China entities,” says Munirah Khairuddin, chief executive officer of CIMB-Principal.

“We plan to develop and introduce more innovative products that invest in China onshore securities, as well as diversify some existing investment portfolios directly into China’s onshore equities and fixed income securities,” she adds.

HSBC Bank (China) Company Ltd (HSBC) has been appointed as the asset manager’s China RQFII custodian.

“The size of the RQFII quota granted to Malaysia is further evidence of China’s commitment to granting investors greater access to its markets,” says Mukhtar Hussain, chief executive officer of HSBC Malaysia. “We are confident this will be the first of many investments flowing through the China-Malaysia business corridor, which is growing in importance every year.”

Recently, Blackrock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, was granted an 11 billion RMB RQFII quota, making it the first US-based asset manager to participate in the programme since it was introduced to the US in 2016, with a quota of 250 billion RMB.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange’s latest figures show that 181 overseas institutions had received quotas amounting to 541.13 billion RMB under the RQFII programme as of February 27, 2017; up from 529.63 billion RMB a month earlier.

CIMB-Principal, which is jointly owned by CIMB Group and Principal Financial Group, had a total of 67.6 billion ringgit (US$15.2 billion) in AUM as of December 31, 2016.