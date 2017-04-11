Chinese government says CIRC chairman is under investigation

11 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

Xiang Junbo, chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), is under investigation for suspicion of “serious disciplinary violation”, the Chinese government said over the weekend.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the highest internal control institution of the Chinese government, said on its website on Sunday (April 9) that it has launched a probe into Mr. Xiang for “violation of disciplines”. No details were provided.

Zhou Mubing, chairman and executive director of the state-owned Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), is likely to replace Mr. Xiang, according to Tencent Finance, a Mainland finance website.

Mr. Xiang has been chairman of the CIRC since October 2011. He was chairman of the ABC from 2007 to 2011, and was vice governor of the People’s Bank of China from 2004 to 2007.

The investigation comes after the CCDI launched a probe of former China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chairman Yao Gang over suspected violation of party discipline in November 2015. The case is still under investigation.

Under Mr. Xiang, the CIRC has pressed ahead with loosening controls on insurance investment. In July 2012, the CIRC broadened the scope for insurance fixed income investment. This included measures regularising investment of insurance funds in fixed income products such as hybrid bonds and convertible bonds, as well as improving asset allocation. In March 2015, the bureau relaxed offshore insurance restrictions by allowing local insurance funds to invest in 45 national and regional markets.

However, according to Mainland publication Securities Times, the bureau warned local insurers in February 2017 against pursuing offshore acquisitions recklessly as Beijing is stepping up efforts to stem capital outflows that add to weakening of the RMB.

According to CIRC data, total premium income in China grew more than double to approximately 3.11 trillion RMB (US$449.4 billion) at the end of 2016 from 1.43 trillion RMB in early 2011.