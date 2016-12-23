China on right track with pension reforms, says CIRC

14 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The Chinese government is on the right track to address the deficiencies of the country’s pension system with its ongoing reforms on the private insurance and enterprise annuity (EA) sectors, according to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

Speaking at the 2016 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development/ International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (OECD/IOPS) Global Forum on Private Pension in Hong Kong, Guangyi Zhao, director of the international department of foreign affairs division at the CIRC, remarked that the Mainland retirement regime is facing various challenges including funding gaps, an imbalanced structure, and a low replacement rate.

Mr. Zhao added that the funding gap in the pension system amounted to 12.3 billion RMB (US$1.8 billion) in 2014, mainly due to higher withdrawals compared to contributions: “Between 2001 and 2014, the average growth rate of employee participation in the urban pension scheme was 4.04% per year while the average growth rate of retired members was 6.64%.”

He also highlighted that the country’s pension landscape is heavily imbalanced, and concentrated mostly on public pension which makes up of 81.6% of the market, compared to 13.7% for EA and 4.7% for private insurance pension; placing significant financial pressure on the government budget. Additionally, Mr. Zhao opined that the replacement rate of public pension dropped from 70.79% in 1997 to 45% in 2014, which means that basic social protection is under mounting pressure.

Having said that, Mr. Zhao claims that the Chinese government has made certain achievements over the years, in terms of enhancing the adequacy and coverage of the three-pillar pension system.

For example, the average monthly payoff for urban retirees grew 1.7 times to 2,200 RMB between 2010 and 2015. The coverage of public pension has also increased by 12 million RMB in 2015.

Also, imbalances in the three-pillar system (comprising public pensions, EA and private pensions) have improved in part due to the rapid growth in private insurance and EA markets.

“As of the end of 2015, 75,500 local enterprises have established EA accounts. Total EA assets reached 953 billion RMB at the end of 2015, an increase of 184 billion RMB year-on-year. Also, the average annual premium income growth for private insurance sector was 16.9% between 2001 and 2014,” Mr. Zhao revealed.

Finally, he concluded that Beijing continues to deepen reforms relating to EA and private insurance as a means of resolving the current issues faced in the pension market, including new initiatives such as its “Measures for the Occupational Pension of Public Entities and Government Institutions” report.