CIRC tightens limits on equity investments for insurers

27 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

China’s insurance regulator, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), has capped the amount investable by Chinese insurers in a single stock at no more than 5% of their total assets, in its latest attempt to deter insurance companies from their aggressive investment tactics in listed companies to control their risk exposure.

The CIRC also added that an insurer’s total equity investment should be no more than 30% of its total assets at the end of the previous quarter.

The new rule follows the regulator condemning some Chinese insurers for their “barbaric” behaviour in using premium capital to buy shares of listed companies in recent months.

Last year, the takeover battle between property companies China Evergrande and Baoneng created much volatility in the market, whereby the two companies used the premium collected from their insurance units to acquire stakes in China Vanke Co – one of the largest property developers in Mainland China.

“The Chinese regulator is trying to curb such speculative investment moves by some insurers. With this new rule, we believe it will limit insurers from using policyholders' money to make aggressive takeovers,” says Eunice Tan, director of financial services ratings at S&P Global. “In addition, the new rule will help prevent insurers from having concentrated investments, thus facilitating diversification.”

Insurance companies will be given two or more years to lower their stock investment allocation to the required level, said the CIRC in its statement.

According to CIRC, total equity invested by China’s insurers has reached 1.2 trillion RMB (US$174.96 billion), accounting for less than 10% of invested insurance assets.

“The new rule will not have much impact on the investment capability of insurers as fixed-income products, wealth management products and trust plans are typical investment structures from the insurers,” says Ms. Tan.

While the scrutiny on onshore investments keeps increasing, the overseas real estate market remains appealing to Chinese insurers that are seeking yield. “Although investments in the overseas real estate market accounts for a small percentage of insurers' portfolios, we believe this trend will continue. The shift towards overseas assets reflects the need for asset diversification [both in terms of geography and tenure],” says Ms. Tan. “We expect the chase for investment yield to continue amid the low-interest rate environment in China.”



