China to open insurance market further to foreign players, step up reform

08 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

China will further liberalise its insurance market and step up regulatory reform to attract more foreign insurers, the country’s insurance regulator says.

Beijing has allowed foreign insurers to operate in the Mainland since it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, and will open the market further to foreign players, according to China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) Vice Chairman Chen Wenhui. He says this will be beneficial to the Chinese insurance industry from a client interest and risk protection perspective.

He made the remarks in a speech at a meeting with ten foreign insurance companies in Beijing on September 5. The text of the speech was posted on CIRC’s website.

Mr. Chen also says Chinese authorities will step up reform of the insurance market – for example, by allowing foreign insurers to participate in the pension business – in order to attract quality insurers.

The regulatory and market environment will also be improved to encourage existing foreign insurers in China to diversify their businesses into different sectors, such as casualty, retirement, and healthcare insurance, he adds. Foreign insurers currently operating in China are mainly involved in the life insurance business.

Mr. Chen did not specify when the changes that he highlights would be made.

He notes that foreign participation in the Mainland insurance market has been growing steadily since China joined the WTO.

“The combined market share of foreign insurers has grown from less than 1% in 2001, to about 5.19% at the end of 2016,” he says, adding that foreign insurance assets have grown from 3 billion RMB (US$459.8 million) in 2001 to over 1 trillion RMB as at July 2017.

China has 57 foreign insurers from 16 countries with about 1,800 outlets and branches nationwide. Mr. Chen points out that all the insurers on the Fortune Global 500 list operate in the Mainland.

According to Wang Guojun, an insurance professor at the University of International Business and Economics, China should try to attract foreign insurers with special capabilities, such as marine insurance companies and internet insurance service providers, given growing demand from the country’s vibrant internet and shipping industries.

“China’s insurance market has not seen any foreign newcomer since 2010 as foreign insurers no longer have advantages over their Chinese rivals in terms of services and products,” Mr. Wang tells Asia Asset Management. “The Chinese authorities should broaden their business scope to lure new quality players to access the market.”