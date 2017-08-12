CIRC allows Mainland insurers to access stock connect programme

04 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has allowed Mainland insurance companies to invest in Hong Kong-listed shares via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a move that will enable them to access the territory’s stock market directly.

The regulator says in a June 30 statement – the day the change became effective – that Mainland insurers are permitted to use their securities investments funds, which are managed by qualified asset managers, to purchase Hong Kong stocks through the stock connect programme.

This will help improve their risk diversification and investment return, CIRC says.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which went live in November 2016, allows Mainland investors to trade stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and enables Hong Kong investors to invest in Shenzhen-listed equities.

David Peng, investment director and head of Asia at Standard Life Investments, tells Asia Asset Management that Mainland insurers consider Hong Kong as the “first destination” for their overseas investments. But they have to establish international investment arms in Hong Kong to access Hong Kong stocks.

Most top-tier Chinese insurers have set up investment subsidiaries in Hong Kong with strong offshore exposures, but second- and third-tier insurers, which only have domestic investment capabilities, are still struggling to access the territory’s market, Mr. Peng says.

As such, CIRC’s move is expected to mainly benefit smaller-sized Chinese insurers by allowing them to channel investments abroad more easily, he adds.

“We believe the stock connect is a good start. We expect more Chinese insurers and Asian insurers to have growing demands to look for good investments overseas,” Mr. Peng says.

China’s insurance industry had about 16.06 trillion RMB (US$2.37 trillion) in total AUM as at end-May, up 6.26% from 15.11 trillion RMB in January this year, according to CIRC.