China urges insurers to divest non-core businesses

18 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) is calling on Mainland insurers to pull out of non-core businesses to protect the country’s insurance industry from increasing liquidity risk.

The Chinese insurance industry has over 16 trillion RMB (US$2.36 trillion) in total AUM currently, but active expansion by some “radical” insurers has resulted in a deterioration of liquidity risk, CIRC Vice Chairman Chen Wenhui, was quoted as saying in an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency.

The AUM represents a year-on-year growth of 11.89%, from 14.3 trillion RMB in July 2016, based on figures posted on the CIRC website.

“Overall, the majority of Mainland traditional insurance companies operate their businesses in a prudent way with competent risk control, but there have been some “radical” insurers expanding their businesses aggressively in recent years,” Mr. Chen tells Xinhua.

This minority of insurers invest in areas with which they are unfamiliar, and also use short-duration assets to cover long-term liabilities. This asset-liability mismatch could create a liquidity problem if their businesses go wrong, Mr. Chen warns.

Given increasing market volatility, Mr. Chen is urging insurance companies to streamline their business structures by offloading non-core businesses, and to beef up corporate governance and transparency.

CIRC said in April that Chinese insurers would be required to improve internal compliance and long-term asset allocation strategies to strengthen their risk protection capabilities.