CMA probe of Standard Life-Aberdeen merger plan not seen as unusual

25 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, United Kingdom, Scotland By Asia Asset Management

Industry players consider the UK competition watchdog’s investigation of the planned merger of Standard Life plc (Standard Life) and Aberdeen Asset Management plc (Aberdeen) as a normal part of the process.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a May 22 statement that it has launched an inquiry to determine if the £11 billion (US$14.23 billion) all-share deal that the companies agreed to in March would result in a "substantial lessening of competition".

“Asset management is a scale business, so it is not surprising that asset managers merge to achieve economies of scale,” Eugenie Shen, managing director and head of asset management group at Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), tells Asia Asset Management.

“On the other hand, it is not unusual for regulators to look into a merger if the resulting entity will have a sizeable share of the market, which may be found to harm small investors,” she says.

In a statement on May 22, Standard Life said this is “one of a number of regulatory and antitrust approvals being sought as part of the merger process.”

The Edinburgh-based asset manager says it filed an application on the proposed merger with the CMA on May 22, which triggered the first phase review of the plan by the competition watchdog.

The CMA is inviting comments on the planned deal from interested parties in the first phase of the inquiry. It will decide whether to move the investigation to the second phase by July 18.

Standard Life says competition authorities in the US and Germany competition have already granted approval for the merger, which would create Britain’s biggest asset manager and Europe’s second biggest, with £660 billion in assets.

Shareholders of Standard Life and Aberdeen will own 66.7% and 33.3%, respectively, of the merged company, which will be known as Standard Life Aberdeen.

As part of the deal, the two companies expect to cut 800 jobs worldwide, or nearly 10% of their combined global workforce of 9,000, to save £200 million in annual costs.

The merger is expected to be completed by mid-August after shareholders of both companies vote on it next month.