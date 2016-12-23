Singapore’s CPFIS secures quarterly returns of 6.22%

The Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS), a social security savings scheme out of Singapore, recorded an average return of 6.22% for the third quarter ended September 30 mainly due to the resurgence of global equity markets following the recent US president election.

According to a report from Thomson Reuters Lipper, the overall performance of CPFIS-included funds rose 6.22% on average in the third quarter. CPFIS-included unit trusts accrued by 6.96%, while CPFIS-included investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) rose 5.75%.

Equities and bonds posted positive returns of 8.01% and 1.24% respectively, while mixed-asset and money market funds grew by 4.76% and 0.16%. The uptick coincides with an increase of 11.69% for the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan Index and a 1.6% hike in the Citigroup World Government Bond Index (Citigroup WGBI).

As of the end of September, there were 94 unit trusts and 174 ILPs included under the CPFIS, totalling to 268 funds.

For the one year since September 2015, the overall performance of CPFIS-included funds increased by 6.7% on average. CPFIS-included unit trusts rallied to 6.83% on the year, while CPFIS-included ILPs soared by 6.62%. Meanwhile, the Citigroup WGBI Total Return rose to 5.20%, while the benchmark MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index hit a high of 12.37%. For the one-year period, on average, equities (+7.22%) outperformed bond offerings (+5.59%), mixed-asset (+6.54%) and money market funds (+0.73%).

The report states that most of the global equity markets rebounded and delivered positive returns for the third quarter of 2016. For example, the MSCI World Index rose 4.99% (in US dollar terms) for Q3 2016, compared to 1.21% for the second quarter of 2016.

Xav Feng, head of Asia-Pacific research at Thomson Reuters Lipper, says: “CPFIS funds experienced robust performance in the third quarter of 2016. Global equity markets have rebounded after the US presidential elections. Yet, the market remains anxious about a potential interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as the new president-elect develops plans for increasing infrastructure spending to spur economic growth.”

He adds: “Moreover, speculation surrounds US and Asia relations in light of Mr. Trump’s “America First” policy, which needs more time for evaluation. Furthermore, the globalisation of [the] RMB remains a key theme in the foreign exchange market. Investors are advised to keep a vigilant watch on potential risks and stay abreast of economic and geopolitical developments globally.”