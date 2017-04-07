CPPIB enters India’s retail real estate market

07 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, India, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the investment management body of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), is investing an initial C$149 million (US$110.9 million) in India’s retail real estate by teaming up with Bombay-listed shopping mall developer The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML).

In a statement on Wednesday (April 5), CPPIB says it’s making the investment for an initial 30% stake in Island Star Mall Developers Pvt. Ltd. (ISMDPL), a subsidiary of PML, to build, own and operate retail-led mixed-used developments across India. It plans to increase the stake to 49% with an investment of C$330 million in multiple tranches.

ISMDPL owns the Phoenix MarketCity Bangalore shopping mall in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

This is CPPIB’s first foray into India’s retail real estate business, and it underscores the pension body’s aim to tap growth opportunities in a country that is attracting international retailers looking for prime space to cater to an expanding middle class.

According to the statement, CPPIB’s investment will go towards acquiring and developing both greenfield assets on newly purchased land banks, as well as existing operating retail assets that are expected to be transformed into successful malls.

“CPPIB is delighted to partner with PML to launch our first retail real estate venture in India where we will focus on acquiring or developing high-quality retail assets across India’s top cities,” Andrea Orlandi, managing director and head of real estate investments – Europe at CPPIB, says in the statement.

“We believe that India will be a leading source of global growth in the coming decades and that there will continue to be attractive investment opportunities for CPPIB. We look forward to expanding our venture with Phoenix Mills, an experienced retail operator and well-aligned partner.”

Atul Rula, PML’s joint managing director, describes the deal as a “landmark transaction” and a “first of its kind for India’s retail real estate industry”.

PML currently has approximately 6 million square feet of retail space in six cities in India.

CPPIB has already invested more than US$2 billion in India since 2010, including in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Piramal Enterprises Limited and India Value Fund Advisors. It opened a branch office in Mumbai in October 2015 to spearhead its further expansion in the country.

CPP had approximately $298.1 billion in total AUM as of December 31, 2016.