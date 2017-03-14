CPPIB to invest in Singapore and Indonesia real estate through local JVs

14 March 2017

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), a global investment management organisation that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Canada’s largest pension fund, is set to dabble in direct real estate investments in Southeast Asia through a partnership with Quebec-based real estate manager Ivanhoé Cambridge and logistics real estate specialist LOGOS.

Under the agreements, CPPIB will commit around US$241.8 million to two local joint ventures (JVs) – LOGOS Singapore Logistics Venture (LSLV) and LOGOS Indonesia Logistics Venture (LILV) – which will focus on developing and acquiring modern facilities in Singapore and Indonesia, respectively.

In Singapore, CPPIB will initially commit S$200 million (US$141.8 million) for an approximate stake of 48% in LSLV, which will be seeded by two fully-leased existing multi-storey logistics warehouse facilities as well as one development opportunity.

In addition, the Canadian investment management outfit will initially commit US$100 million for a share worth approximately 48% of LILV, which has the ability to secure a strong pipeline of development opportunities in Greater Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The logistics sector in Southeast Asia continues to grow as a result of the burgeoning middle class and the rise of e-commerce, and presents an excellent opportunity for a long-term investor like CPPIB,” Jimmy Phua, managing director, head of real estate investments – Asia, CPPIB, says in a statement. “We’re looking forward to making our first direct real estate investments in Singapore and Indonesia through well-established, like-minded partners like LOGOS and Ivanhoé Cambridge.”

Concurrent with the establishment of the Indonesia venture, LOGOS has announced the establishment of an office in Jakarta, expanding LOGOS offices to four countries (Australia, China, Indonesia, and Singapore). “LOGOS has subsequently established ventures in Singapore and Indonesia which is testament to the growth being experienced in both of these markets and LOGOS’ ability to secure an attractive pipeline of opportunities,” comments John Marsh, joint managing director of LOGOS.

Stephen Hawkins, managing director of LOGOS Southeast Asia, adds: “Expanding our relationship with Ivanhoé Cambridge as well as attracting CPPIB into both our Singapore and Indonesia ventures is very exciting. Both Ivanhoé Cambridge and CPPIB are recognised as leading real estate investors around the world.”

CPPIB and Ivanhoé Cambridge will each hold a 48% stake in both JVs, with LOGOS as the operating partner holding the remaining 4%.

Ivanhoé Cambridge is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec with total assets of C$56 billion (US$41.5 billion) as of December 2016.

CPPIB has been increasingly committed to the Asian market. According to its latest published financial report, its investments in the Asia ex-Japan region increased to C$25.5 billion, or 9.1%, of total assets as of March 31, 2016, from C$23 billion, or 8.7%, a year earlier.