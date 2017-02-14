Canadian Pension Plan secures marginal returns in third fiscal quarter

14 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Japan, Canada By Asia Asset Management

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) generated a below average investment return for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 at 0.64%, primarily due to the dismal performance of the North American fixed income market.

However, the pension has been ramping up efforts to diversify its portfolio with the enlargement of its positions in real estate and infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region. For example, during the third quarter of the fiscal year, the pension committed US$375 million to the Secured Capital Japan Real Estate Fund VI, a real estate investment vehicle managed by alternative manager PAG that focusses on distressed debt and off-market acquisition opportunities in commercial real estate. It also invested $162 million to acquire a 40% interest in the Pavilion Dalian shopping mall in northeast China from the Pavilion Group.

The CPP’s asset allocation to Asia Pacific had increased to 11.8% from 11.4% of its total AUM, or C$36.3 billion (US$27.75), as of March 2016, according to figures from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the administrative body of the CPP. On a wider scale, the CPPIB announced on its website on February 10 that the pension fund’s total AUM amounted to C$298.1 billion, down by C$2.4 billion from C$300.5 billion in the previous quarter.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the pension fund grew by C$19.2 billion from C$278.9 billion in March 31, 2016. This included C$19.4 billion in net investment income after all CPPIB’s costs, with C$200 million recorded in the pension’s cash outflows. The portfolio delivered a gross investment return of 7.1% during the period, while its ten-year annualised nominal return was 6.5%.

Mark Machin, president and chief executive officer of the CPPIB, commented that the fund’s modest returns in the third quarter reflected the largest quarterly decline in the North American fixed income market since CPPIB’s inception. This was coupled with the strengthening of the Canadian dollar against most major currencies except the US dollar, which partially offset gains in the pension fund’s public equity portfolio.

“Income was generated across investment programmes and our teams continue to invest assets in line with our long-term objectives to deliver solid results,” Mr. Machin added.

As of the end of December, the CPP had allocated 56% of its total AUM, or C$166.9 billion to public and private equities while placing 22.1% of its total assets in fixed income and 21.9% in real estate and infrastructure assets.