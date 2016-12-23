CSRC condemns asset managers for “barbaric” company buyouts

06 December 2016 Category: News, China, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

China’s top regulator has some harsh words for asset managers that use “questionable” funds for leveraged company buyout deals. Labelling them “barbarians” on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) claimed it has observed a series of “abnormal phenomena” in recent times, which could prove to be detrimental to China’s capital market growth.



The financial watchdog did not mention any specific examples of wrongdoing but during a recent meeting organised by the Asset Management Association of China, CSRC Chairman Liu Shiyu commented: “If you make leveraged acquisitions with questionable funds, you have been barbarians, and ultimately become robbers of the industry – and that is unacceptable.”



These asset managers, Mr. Liu warned, are challenging the lines of China’s financial regulations and professional code of ethics, and stressed that this behaviour is most definitely not “financial innovation”.



However, he added, properly performed leveraged company buy-outs are acceptable, and can have a positive effect on the capital markets as they put some much-needed pressure on companies that are performing poorly.



Despite these "questionable" acquisitions, since 2012, China’s asset management sector has increased significantly in value. The AUM of the [members of] the Asset Management Association of China reached 50 trillion RMB (US$7.26 trillion) as of the end of October this year. Of this, over 26 trillion RMB was being managed by fund management companies; 16 trillion RMB by securities firms; and the rest by private equity funds.



According to Mr. Liu, the CSRC is planning to work with market players and government departments to push for an early introduction of provisional regulations on private equity investment funds.