CSRC to further speed up IPO approval process

28 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is set to speed up its initial public offering (IPO) approval process as a means of propping up the Mainland onshore domestic market.

Liu Shiyu, chairman of the CSRC, stated in a press conference in Beijing on February 26 that the bureau had approved 280 IPOs in 2016. Out of these, 248 entities made their IPO debuts last year and raised as much as 163 billion RMB (US$23.72 billion). Meanwhile, listed companies gained approximately 1.34 trillion RMB through refinancing and 261 companies increased their capital through mergers and acquisitions, according to China Daily.

The number of companies listed on the Third Board – China’s share transfer system for small and mid-sized firms – almost doubled last year with aggregated fundraising of more than 139.1 billion RMB.

According to Bloomberg, the regulator’s faster approval of IPOs last year was welcomed by the market, adding that the entry of new companies could increase market liquidity and attract additional capital. “As investment value increases, confidence of the entire society strengthens,” Mr. Liu said.

The number of IPO applicants has grown from around 500 [during the resumption of IPOs in November 2015] to around 600 to 700 currently. The market had initially expressed concerns that the enormous supply would take a toll on the secondary stock market – but the tightening of supervision on the quality of IPOs listed, capital refinancing and M&As by the CSRC should abate any market concerns, according to Mainland financial website hexun.com

“Indeed, the amount of IPOs is not the key issue. We rather believe investors’ mentality is more important. We’ve seen that their mind-sets have improved over the past year,” Mr. Liu said, adding that the regulator would accelerate the IPO approval process to address the “congestion problem”.

The CSRC suspended the country’s IPO listings in mid-2015 as a means of diverting capital from new share sales to the secondary market, and subsequently removed restrictions in November 2015.