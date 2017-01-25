Take heed of asset diversification

25 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Boston-based Cambridge Associates has urged global institutional investors to place more emphasis on asset diversification in 2017, in view of the fast-changing market environment.

“Amid today’s political and economic uncertainties, some institutions may be tempted to direct more of their portfolios toward simple 70/30 or 60/40 stock/bond allocations, which have largely produced attractive returns since 2009. But that performance is unlikely to be repeated over the coming decade, and investors would be wise to avoid oversimplifying their portfolios,” says Celia Dallas, chief investment strategist at Cambridge Associates.

“As we move further into 2017, institutional investors should place a premium on diversification,” she adds. “The siren song of the simplified portfolio may be difficult to resist, given the ongoing bull market, but diversified portfolios provide a better long-term strategy for endowments, foundations, pensions and any institution seeking to preserve or grow in purchasing power, while supporting a steady flow of spending into the future.”

Ms. Dallas outlines ten investment temptations for institutions to avoid in 2017 and offers a corollary recommendation for each. She explains:

Don't make big tactical bets based on macro and political developments. Instead, investors should use discipline in establishing and sizing them. Don't make decisions while looking through the rearview mirror. Investors should consider what's worked in the recent past, but should focus on looking ahead to where market inflection points might be based on historical trends and areas of low valuation. Don't stick with a strategy designed to work only in the falling-rate environment of the last 35 years. Savvy investors will look for investments that can win in a rising rate environment, even if overall growth disappoints. Don't ignore the risk of rising inflation. Investments that offer cheap protections against inflation may be helpful in 2017. Most of these opportunities can be found in real assets. Don't give up on diversification. Simple, stock/bond portfolios have performed very well in recent years, but strategically diversified portfolios will likely provide the best long-term returns. Diversification protects against uncertainty and offers a good balance between return-seeking to meet objectives, and the stability to support spending and other cash needs. Don't overdo it when seeking to improve fees. Negotiating better fees and terms will continue to be important in the search for alpha going into 2017, and while negotiating makes sense, investors should be willing to pay up for skilled managers that can potentially generate excess returns. Don't bucket hedge funds as if they're all the same. Institutions should consider the role they play in a portfolio and maintain selectivity in seeking out managers that are high quality with a repeatable value proposition and/or provide exposures that would be difficult to replicate outside the hedge fund arena. Don't take on too much risk eight years into a bull market. This late in the US economic cycle investors should be particularly diligent in looking for assets priced to compensate for the risk they take on. Markets that warrant caution include US and European investment grade and high yield credit, late-stage venture capital, and large buyouts. Don't ignore currency risk. Investors should be aware of currency volatility and the impact it may have on their investments. This understanding should inform decisions about whether or not to strategically hedge currency exposures and should be incorporated into asset allocation decisions. Don't cut back on defensive assets to try to increase performance. Investors should "stress test" their portfolios and manage liquidity needs tightly to strike the right balance. Defence is necessary in today's uncertain environment, but at the same time, too much defence can lower returns in an already challenging return environment.

Overall, Ms. Dallas concludes that the smartest institutions maintain a long-term perspective, informed by sufficient historical data and an understanding of how world events may shape the future.

“Diversified portfolios help investors set up for success over decades of market cycles to come, by looking to participate strongly in market upside, while having enough varied defence to manage liquidity needs and other risk requirements during difficult times. Amid today's political and economic uncertainty, it's critical to remain vigilant, and avoid the temptation of an undiversified portfolio."

From an Asian institutional investor standpoint, Janet Li, director, investments, Greater China at Willis Towers Watson, tells Asia Asset Management that Asian asset owners have either underweighted or moved away from traditional public market equities after a series of “black swan” events in 2016.

“2017 continues to be a year full of uncertainties with a number of major elections and meetings going on globally during the year. I believe that Asian institutional investors will continue to stay cautious. Tactically, assets might continue to trend towards alternatives but regular outsourcing by funds in the surplus stage into public markets shall continue as well,” she adds.