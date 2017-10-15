Capital Group brings in Shen Tan to bolster Asia institutional distribution

22 August 2017 By Asia Asset Management

US-based financial services giant Capital Group has bolstered its Asian institutional capabilities with the hiring of industry veteran Shen Tan as managing director, institutional, for Asia, excluding Japan.

Shen Tan

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Tan has been charged with bringing the best of what Capital Group can offer to institutional clients in the region. He brings with him 17 years of industry experience.

Commenting on Mr. Tan’s new role in an August 21 company announcement, Thomas Quantrille, head of Asia at Capital Group, remarks: “Shen joining is part of our ongoing commitment to growing our presence in Asia. I am confident that Shen, with his wealth of experience in institutional business, will add a new dimension to our existing network. We look forward to him working with institutions in the region to link investor needs with Capital Group’s deep global investment capabilities.”

Mr. Tan joins Capital Group from Income Partners, where he held the position of managing director, global head of relationship management.

“I am very proud to join a firm with such a strong commitment to investment excellence combined with a high level of integrity and professionalism. This is the core of what we do in asset management,” Mr. Tan says in the statement. “In addition, I look forward to introducing a suite of successful fixed income and multi-asset solutions to institutional investors across the region.”

Established in 1931, Capital Group is one of the oldest and largest asset management companies in the world. As of end-June this year, it was managing more than US$1.5 trillion in long-term assets for individual and institutional investors around the world.

The firm has had a presence in Asia for over 30 years and has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. It currently manages more than $14 billion for its clients and investors in the region.