Advisers spend less than 20% of their time making investment decisions

13 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Advisers spend less than 20% of their time making investment decisions, according to new research from global research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli).

“While investing is a key component of any financial plan, advisers spend more time tending to client-related activities such as acquiring new clients and meeting with current clients,” Emily Sweet, senior analyst at Cerulli explains. “They allocate the remainder of their time to administrative tasks, including office management and compliance-related work.”

Ms. Sweet continues: “Framing their role as relationship-focussed could be difficult for many advisers because their value proposition has historically been investment-centric. Our data shows that after tending to important client needs; time available to manage investments is limited. Outsourcing elements of investment management can enhance efficiency.

“With so many outsourced resources available, and given the regulatory environment, it is time for advisers to consider how investment management fits into their day-to-day job description. One method of outsourcing investment management is using models. Whether home office, proprietary, or third party, models serve as solid starting points for client portfolios. Models paired with shorter-term, tactical strategies help advisers set a baseline for client portfolios and lessen the time they spend making investment decisions.”

Ms. Sweet goes on to say: “Fewer investment decisions frees up advisers' time, allowing them to focus more on the broad scope of their client relationships. Cerulli suggests that advisers view models and other outsourced resources not as a conflict to their value proposition, but as a complement to their investment process. Creating a standard starting point for investing client portfolios can help advisers scale their efforts while allowing room to tailor the end portfolio to suit individual clients' needs.”