Foreign managers enticed back by China opportunities

18 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

According to the latest report from global research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli) – entitled Asset Management in China 2016: Tilting the Scale Offshore – the Mainland’s booming asset management industry, with continued growth in every sector this year, cannot simply be ignored. This is despite China having lost some of its glow for investors since the collapse of A-shares in June last year, which precipitated volatility in global markets as well as in the RMB.

According to the report, one area showing significant growth has been private funds, which have expanded rapidly since the filing system with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) was approved in 2014. Total AUM continued to rise, over 30% from end-2015, to reach 5.6 trillion RMB (US$831 billion) as at end 2Q 2016. At the same time, the sector shows varying quality. To clean up shell companies and unqualified managers, AMAC deregistered nearly 10,000 private fund managers in the middle of this year. Nevertheless, more than 16,000 local private fund companies are still operating.

The long-awaited liberalisation of the private funds industry finally received the go-ahead from the China Securities Regulatory Commission at the end of June this year, the paper observed. PRC authorities moved to broaden the business scope of wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOEs) and joint ventures by allowing them to establish onshore private securities funds under their own brands and directly invest into the Chinese market, including the secondary market.

“We should note that, despite the WFOE breakthrough, foreign exchange control measures remain in place, and so a WFOE's fundraising activities and investment activities have to remain within China,” says Thusitha De Silva, a director with Cerulli.

Miao Hui, a senior analyst with Cerulli who leads the China research initiative, adds: “For foreign asset managers that want to tap into the competitive local private fund industry, full-scale localisation is necessary. This should include distribution and investment networks, the capacity to handle legal issues, and local talent.”

Unlike many local managers, the report says foreign asset managers typically have long-term time horizons. Pension funds and mutual funds, rather than private funds, could be their ultimate target product spaces to penetrate in China. However, to win domestic mandates, Cerulli claims a domestic investment track record is necessary. Along with the deregulation of market entry, the research suggests foreign asset managers could build up local teams, create brand awareness, and prepare for possible mandates.