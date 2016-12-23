Asian institutional investors seek more alternative asset classes

08 November 2016

An increasing number of Asian institutional investors have been looking beyond their core asset classes for yield in their struggle to meet targeted portfolio returns amid global market turbulence since mid-2015, according to consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli).

Cerulli states in its recently published report, Institutional Asset Management in Asia 2016, that Asian institutional investors are searching for more non-traditional strategies as they seek to boost returns and reduce fee expenses on their portfolios. It reveals: “While the number of traditional mandate issuances from Asian institutions have declined, the pace of alternative searches and use of other non-traditional avenues like smart-beta strategies have markedly increased among asset owners in China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan”.

The report highlights that alternative asset allocation strategies resulted in Korea’s National Pension Fund and the Korea Teachers Pension Fund achieving the highest returns to-date on their respective investment portfolios last year: “This has strengthened the resolve of many Korean institutions to beef up their alternative exposures, with some of them aiming to invest at least 20% of their portfolios in alternatives before 2020”, the report claims.

The underperformance of active managers has also prompted Asian institutions to consider passive products or smart-beta products. In Taiwan, assets allocated by pension funds to smart-beta strategies surged by 62.2% to US$10.9 billion, accounting for 31.9% of their total overseas mandates as of June 2016, the report points out.

However, Manuelita Contreras, an associate director with Cerulli, notes that Asian institutions are unlikely to have full-scale expertise in these areas anytime soon, and will have to rely on external managers for the time being, saying: “This burgeoning demand for alternatives and passive products will provide more opportunities than ever to managers known for their strong alternative capabilities.”

In Cerulli’s survey of institutional asset managers in Asia, competition for alternatives and passive products were listed among the top five challenges over the next two years. As a result, many traditional asset managers have jumped on the alternatives bandwagon and are looking to build their capabilities in this asset class.

Rui Ming Tay, an analyst with Cerulli, concludes that growing competition for assets from the usual institutional investors in the region has spurred managers to find opportunities at smaller institutions, including private banks, smaller pension funds, benefit associations, and small and mid-sized insurers: “Nowhere is this more evident than in Korea, where a slew of them (asset managers) have poured money into overseas investments, with some having even leapfrogged from passive to alternative investments,” he remarks.