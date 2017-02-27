Developed country asset managers highlight need for disclosure in Hong Kong

27 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Asset managers from developed markets consider Hong Kong to be lagging behind international markets in adopting higher standards of disclosure, according to a recent research report by Cerulli.

While other Asia-based or domestic managers believe that Asian markets and investors have different investment behaviours from international players, regulators in the region are trying to align themselves with developments in other more mature markets. The global research and consulting firm adds that those in select Asia markets such as Hong Kong, Korea, India and Singapore are considering initiatives to protect fund investors’ interest by improving the disclosure of fee information for the transaction of mutual fund products.

The intended outcome is to lower the cost for end-investors, and regulators are expected to enhance efforts to promote exchange-traded funds, along with existing online platforms and robo-advisory channels – as a low-cost solution to investors.

Although enhanced disclosure can aid investors’ decision-making process, most investors in Asian markets still prefer a transaction-based model, according to a previous survey conducted by Cerulli. In a bid to enhance disclosure, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission previously launched a consultation paper that concluded on February 22, which explored enhancing fee transparency in the fund management industry. Amongst the proposed measures was a ban on the use of the term “independent” for fund managers that receive fees for the distribution of investment products. The proposals also required intermediaries to provide a range of fees imposed to give potential investors a better idea of the cost of management fees.