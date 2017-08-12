Conservative investors challenge Asian managers’ strategies

14 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Low-volatile products and product partnerships can help fund managers gain ground in Asia, says Boston-based research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli).

Asian investors have become more cautious, and their conservative investment approach has affected mutual fund revenue growth, Cerulli says in a June 13 statement, citing findings from its latest report analysing fund distribution dynamics in Asia.

It found that mutual fund revenue growth in the region was slower in 2016 compared to 2015 as fee-earning equity and balanced fund categories registered net outflows, while net inflows were dominated by lower-fee fixed-income funds.

Investors’ cautious approach is also reflected in fund distributors’ search for low- to medium-risk fixed-income products, even as they increasingly strive to promote equity funds which have higher fees, the statement says.

This coincides with a drop in the State Street Investor Confidence Index for Asia to 101.1 in May, from 104.6 in April. The index measures investor confidence by analysing the buying and selling patterns of institutional investors.

Low volatility has therefore emerged as the top product feature, apart from regular income, that could meet investment needs, according to Leena Dagade, Cerulli’s associate director.

“Products that limit the downside risk in portfolios could find favour among the distributor fraternity. Other potential ideas could be products based on specific themes such as robotics and healthcare,” Ms. Dagade says in the statement.

Meanwhile, Cerulli says it’s becoming increasingly difficult for new entrants or small- and mid-sized firms to get their products onto banks' platforms because they have to differentiate their products from others.

Ivan Han, a senior analyst at Cerulli, believes sub-advisory and product partnerships are cost-effective ways to test the market in the region before putting retail boots on the ground.

“In fact, product tie-ups are win-win as engaging a sub-adviser helps the asset manager plug capability gaps, learn, and broaden its product offerings,” he says in the statement.