Cerulli sees global mutual funds’ AUM top US$100 trillion in 2020

21 July 2017 Category: News, China, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Global mutual funds’ AUM is expected to pass US$100 trillion in 2020 and reach $106.3 trillion in 2021, with non-US assets accounting for more than half the total volume, Cerulli Associates (Cerulli) forecasts in a new report.

“The increased demand for mutual funds will be supported in developing markets by rising incomes, growth in the middle class, and improved financial literacy,” the global research and consulting firm says. “In developed markets, access to defined contribution pension schemes and an increased focus on retirement savings will underpin mutual fund growth."

According to the Cerulli report, Global Markets 2017: How to Succeed Internationally, mutual funds’ assets increased to $79.3 trillion at the end of 2016 from $60.3 trillion in 2012.

But “the traditional distribution model is changing and managers must invest in technology and product development to stay relevant,” Barbara Wall, Europe managing director at Cerulli, says in a July 20 statement explaining the findings in the report.

For instance, active managers can enter the lucrative passive investment space by offering niche products such as fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and strategic beta funds, Cerulli says.

Fee compression is another trend that is changing the industry, with price wars among leading ETF sponsors such as Vanguard, Schwab, and BlackRock driving down investment fees, Cerulli notes.

“In the US, prices are near to or at zero and in Hong Kong, Value Partners is the latest sponsor to cut the fees on its smart beta ETF to ten basis points,” it adds.

New channels for fund sales are also emerging and challenging the asset management incumbents, Ms. Wall says.

Non-traditional firms such as Ant Financial and JD Finance have entered the market in China. Meanwhile, Cerulli says, the market for robo-advice and cyborg advice – a hybrid of robo and human advice – is forecast to “grow exponentially” over the next ten years in Europe.

According to Cerulli, fund managers cannot rely on market growth for profitability.

“They must look at new ways to win clients and attract inflows,” it says. “Cutting fees and improving customer engagement will go some way toward helping them achieve these goals.”