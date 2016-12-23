China AMC debuts first L&I ETF in Hong Kong

28 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (China AMC-HK) has jumped onto the leveraged and inverse exchange-traded fund (L&I ETF) bandwagon by launching the first L&I ETFs tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 28, 2016.

The two ETFs, namely the ChinaAMC Direxion NASDAQ -100 Daily (-1x) Inverse Product and the ChinaAMC Direxion NASDAQ -100 Daily (2x) Leveraged Product, are designed to provide daily investment results that closely correspond to twice, and the inverse of, the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

These are the third L&I ETFs to be launched in Hong Kong since the release of guidelines with regard to the operations of L&I ETFs by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) in February this year.

Since then, Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) has rolled out four L&I ETFs tracking the KOSPI and TOPIX indices in June this year, while CSOP Asset Management had released L&I ETFs mirroring India’s NIFTY indices in July.

Vincent Chen, director, business development of China AMC-HK, tells Asia Asset Management in an interview that currently, the SFC only allows local ETF providers to issue L&I ETFs tracking overseas indices, rather than indices in Hong Kong and Mainland markets. “With this constraint, we decided to use the NASDAQ-100 as the ETFs’ underlying index, primarily due to its stable historical performance and relatively low volatility. As well, local investors are familiar with its constituent stocks such as Facebook and Apple,” explains Mr. Chen.

He adds: “We’ve appointed US ETF specialist Direxion as the ETFs’ consultant because of their expertise and experience in L&I ETFs in the US.”

Mr. Chen claims that Hong Kong’s L&I ETF market still lags far behind its regional rivals such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, saying: “There are multiple factors for the underdevelopment. For example, Hong Kong’s ETF sponsors have yet to be permitted to launch local index products, whereas these kinds of products are very well-received overseas, [thus] supporting their market growth. Also, warrants and other hedging tools are relatively well-developed in Hong Kong compared to Taiwan. As such, Hong Kong’s investors are less keen to utilise L&I products to hedge against investment risks.”

Apart from the newly released L&I ETFs, China AMC-HK currently has three Hong Kong-traded ETFs – the ChinaAMC CSI300 Index ETF, the ChinaAMC Hang Seng SmallCap Index ETF, and the ChinaAMC CES China A80 ETF.

“Whether we will launch more new products this year is dependent on the regulatory easing on [L&I ETFs]. We might have [some] products in the pipeline for this year if the regulator further loosens the restrictions,” he concludes.