Canada’s Power Corp group now the second largest shareholder in China AMC

07 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Montreal-based Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corp) and its indirect subsidiary, Mackenzie Financial Corp, have completed the acquisition of stakes in China Asset Management Corp (China AMC), making the Canadian group the second largest shareholder in one of the Mainland’s biggest asset managers.

Power Corp, which acquired a 10% stake in China AMC from its largest shareholder, CITIC Group Corp, for US$270 million in 2011, entered into an agreement in January 2017 to purchase an additional 3.9% from China South Industries Asset Management for 936 million RMB (US$143.23 million).

This deal has been completed, which means the Canadian company now holds a 13.9% stake in China AMC, Power Corp says in a statement on August 31.

Also on August 31, Mackenzie Financial Corp, an indirect subsidiary of Power Corp, completed the acquisition of a 13.9% stake in China AMC – 10% from Shandong Rural Economic Development Investment and 3.9% from China South Industries Asset Management – for a total of 3.34 billion RMB. It entered into the agreements in December 2016 and January 2017, respectively.

The deals mean that Power Corp and Mackenzie Financial Corp together now hold a 27.8% interest in China AMC, the second largest after CITIC Group’s 62.2%.

According to Chinese financial website hexun.com, China AMC is the sixth largest asset manager in the country, with total AUM of 307.85 billion RMB currently, down from 357.92 billion RMB in December 2016.

Rachel Wang, director of manager research, China at fund research firm Morningstar, says foreign investors are looking to invest in Mainland asset managers via strategic partnerships or joint ventures.

“Top fund houses such as China AMC look particularly attractive to foreign investors with their large asset size,” Ms. Wang tells Asia Asset Management. “With the considerable revenues China AMC is generating for CITIC Group, the increase in ownership is expected to bring a decent return for Power Corp.”

China AMC, which was established in 1986, was one of the first mutual fund companies in the Mainland. The company posted revenue of 1.92 billion RMB and a net profit of 1.45 billion RMB last year, up from 1.85 billion RMB and 1.41 billion RMB, respectively, in 2015.

China AMC recorded a management income of 966 million RMB in the first half of 2017, down from 1.4 billion RMB in the year-ago period.