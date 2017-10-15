China onshore bond market expected to draw foreign investors

11 September 2017

China’s recently launched Bond Connect programme, and relatively higher returns from Chinese debt securities, are expected to draw more foreign institutional investors to the Mainland’s onshore bond market, according to fixed income managers.

Gregory Suen, investment director of fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, says the Bond Connect allows foreign investors faster access to the onshore market, and reduces the amount of documentation required.

The programme, which commenced on July 3, allows investors from Hong Kong and overseas to invest in China’s onshore bonds. It was launched 17 months after Beijing opened its interbank bond market to foreign institutional investors in February 2016.

“Bond Connect is a new scheme which allows foreign investors to invest in the Chinese onshore bond market in a much easier fashion than the previous schemes established over the past five years,” Rajeev De Mello, head of Asian fixed income at Schroders, notes in a report.

Previously, foreign investors invested in onshore bonds mainly through cross-border channels such as the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.

More than 7 billion RMB (US$1.08 billion) worth of transactions were recorded on the day the Bond Connect started, accounting for 1.75% of the total interbank bond market daily turnover, according to data from exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing. Figures to date are not as yet available.

The scheme could potentially result in China’s onshore bonds being included in a major global benchmark, which may lead to “very significant” fund inflows into the market, Mr. Suen tells Asia Asset Management.

“In the longer term, the even more meaningful impact is the potential major bond index inclusion of the onshore China market following the launch of Bond Connect, as it’s essentially a full and quota-less access to the Chinese bond market,” he says.

Chinese bonds look attractive to global investors because they offer higher yields than those from advanced economies.

For example, Mr. Suen points out that the yield on Chinese government 5-year bonds is around 3.5%, compared to other government bonds of the same term, which yield less than 2%.

China has also become increasingly important for foreign investors’ asset allocation because its bond market is the third largest in the world, after the US and Japan. That’s another reason for the expected influx into onshore bonds.

According to Mr. Suen, foreign investors currently only account for about 3% of China’s US$7.1 trillion onshore bond market, but he believes it could triple by 2020 as Beijing continues to open up the market.

To be sure, the weakening Chinese currency is a major concern for foreign investors. But Mr. Suen expects the RMB to strengthen against the US dollar in coming months as the outflow of funds from the Mainland for investments overseas has declined significantly due to regulatory controls.

China’s non-financial outbound direct investment dropped 48.8% year-on-year to $20.54 billion in the first quarter of 2017, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.