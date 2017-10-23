China’s financial reforms seen to address SOE debts

23 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China’s financial reforms are expected to alleviate the debt problem of its state-owned enterprise (SOEs), according to portfolio managers.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the reforms on October 18 at the opening of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, a week-long meeting held every five years where Beijing outlines policy direction in all major fields.

The Chinese government is stepping up efforts to rein in SOE debts, which are currently responsible for about 60% of the country’s corporate debt, according to the official China Daily.

Michael Lai, investment director at GAM, notes that SOEs are one of the main areas of reform covered at the congress.

“President Xi’s reforms have focused on developing mixed ownership of SOEs, with the long-term objectives of improving SOE efficiency, motivating talent, aligning shareholders’ interest and improving corporate governance,” Mr. Lai says in a commentary.

He expects these reforms to have a considerable effect on the investment market as they present opportunities for retail investors to participate in the privatisation of SOEs.

Chi Lo, a senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, anticipates Beijing will speed up deleveraging and structural reforms at SOEs in the coming years under the new leadership of the Communist Party.

Five of the seven members of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee headed by Mr. Xi are due to retire this year, and the new line-up is expected to be unveiled at the end of the congress next week.

“I expect the focus of deleveraging to gradually shift in the coming years from local government debt and shadow banking to SOE debts,” which will begin to reduce China’s debt-to- gross domestic product ratio, Mr. Lo says in a report. “Debt-equity swap will play an increasing role in lowering SOE debts in the process.”

According to Mr. Lo, “privatisation of SOE assets alongside deep state-sector reform will be the key solution to address China’s debt problem,” although this “will touch the nerve of China’s political system and will need much longer time to deliver.”

But Aidan Yao, senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers, says Mr. Xi’s approach to SOE reform is at odds with market expectations of mass privatisation of state assets.

“Given the different reform philosophy, the market remains sceptical of the end game. We think China faces a rare window of opportunity to carry out SOE restructuring and deleveraging against a solid backdrop of external demand and strong household spending,” Mr. Yao says in a commentary.

Mr. Lo points out that “one of the goals of economic rebalancing is to upgrade China’s manufacturing capability and grow high value-added industries through technological innovation and automation.”

“The biggest challenge to these rebalancing efforts ties back to the reallocation of capital and deleveraging,” he says.

That said, the reforms would present more investment opportunities in emerging sectors such as e-commerce and environment industries, he adds.