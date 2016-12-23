CSOP debuts its China new economy-linked ETF

09 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

CSOP Asset Management (CSOP) has listed its first ETF tracking China’s new economy. The CSOP S&P China Sectors ETF was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on December 8, and looks to take advantage of new growth sectors as China transitions from an investment-led to a consumption-led economy.

The ETF is designed to track the S&P New China Sectors Index, which includes Hong Kong-listed companies, US-listed American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and China A-shares, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

Melody He, head of ETF and index solutions group at CSOP, explains that the launch of the ETF is to complement the current China-themed ETF offerings that mainly reflect old economy sectors such as banking, energy and industrials. Instead, the ETF will mimic the performance of the “new economy” spanning new technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The ETF’s underlying index has outperformed the broad-based HSCEI and MSCI China Index by 54% and 40% respectively since its inception at the end of October 2016.

Priscilla Luk, senior director, global research and design at S&P Dow Jones Indices, explains that the eligible constituents for the underlying index will have a minimum free float capitalisation of US$2.5 billion and three-month average traded value of at least $8 million. They are weighted by free-float market capitalisation with a maximum weight of 10% to ensure sufficient diversification.

Ms. He adds that the constituent stocks are US dollar, Hong Kong dollar and RMB-denominated, and listed in various markets. This will help to mitigate currency risk and prevent any ripple effects from the suspension of any of the ETF’s A-share constituent stocks.

This is the fourth ETF launch for CSOP this year, following the listing of the CSOP WTI Oil Annual Roll December Futures ER ETF, CSOP Nifty 50 Daily (2X) Leveraged product, and CSOP Nifty 50 Daily (1X) Inverse product.

In terms of ETF trends moving forward, Ms. He expects the ETF focus in Hong Kong to move further away from economy-related to sector-related, in anticipation of the introduction of the ETF Connect – an upgrade of Stock Connect, which will allow investors in Hong Kong to access Mainland ETFs and vice versa.