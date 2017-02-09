China’s FX reserves fall below US$3 trillion, the lowest since 2011

09 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

China's foreign exchange reserves fell below US$3 trillion in January for the first time since February 2011, though the pace of the decline is at its slowest in seven months, thanks to new measures to tighten capital introduced by Chinese regulators.

Official reserves slipped for the seventh straight month in January to $2.99 trillion from $3.01 trillion in the previous month, according to data published by the People’s Bank of China.

The last time the reserves breached the $3 trillion mark was in February 2011, when they hit $2.99 trillion.

The country's foreign exchange regulator attributes the decline to the central bank’s attempts to shore up the RMB, which is facing downward pressure from a strong US dollar.

“Throughout the year, the central bank's efforts to stabilise the RMB exchange rate were the primary cause behind the decrease in foreign exchange reserves. The depreciation of non-US-dollar currencies against the US-dollar and the changes in asset prices also contributed to the declines,” the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) stated on its website.

Chief economist at Bank of Singapore, Richard Jerram, says that the drop was relatively small since the annual $50,000 quota to convert the RMB into foreign exchange is reset every January. Central bank figures show that last month’s loss of $12.3 billion was significantly smaller than the $41.1 billion drop in December 2016. SAFE attributes this narrowing decline to a declining pace of capital outflows.

“It seems clear that tighter capital controls have had an impact and have made it easier for them (the regulators) to manage the exchange rate, hence the smaller run-down in reserves,” says Mr. Jerram.

“It is somewhat [of] a cat and mouse game, where people are finding ever-more creative ways of taking funds out of the country, so the regulator needs to come up with a flow of new measures to limit capital outflows,” adds Mr. Jerram, who expects this trend to continue throughout the year.

“If they tighten domestic monetary policy then it might reduce some of the pressure, but it is hard to see policy shifting by all that much,” he adds.

SAFE underlines that it was normal for reserves to fluctuate under the complicated domestic and overseas economic environment, while emphasising that the reserves, "although slightly below the scale of $3 trillion, are still the highest in the world", and that they remain "abundant".