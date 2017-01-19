China’s new insurance ownership plans designed to rein in risky practices

19 January 2017 Category: News, China, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

The newly proposed ownership rules for Chinese insurers could benefit existing players by reducing competition and reining in risky practices, but could result in some companies having to seek new shareholders and revise development plans, say S&P Global Ratings.

The draft proposal issued by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission at the end of December includes capping individual ownership limits in insurance companies from the current 51% to one-third, increasing scrutiny over the financial strength of shareholders and lengthening the holding periods for significant-stake investors in insurance companies.

The Chinese insurance industry saw rapid growth between 2014 and 2016. The number of insurance companies reached 180 in 2016 from 149 in 2014, and assets hit 11.4 trillion RMB (US$1.6 billion) in 2015.

This rapid growth, however, has been accompanied by increased incidents of speculative investments by Chinese insurance companies. Inexperienced players from other sectors have also to some extent spoiled the market by buying into insurance companies to access quick and cheap funds from the sector.

The new measures are therefore believed to seek to reduce risks resulting from the aggressive business and investment practices of some players.

"The change in ownership rules seeks to limit the role of dominant shareholders, facilitating greater checks and balances,” says S&P Global Ratings Analyst Eunice Tan.

“Should the more stringent ownership requirements be implemented, we anticipate that new entrants into the sector will fall substantially as the pool of qualified investors under the new requirement will be reduced,” says Ms. Tan, adding: “The result will be less adverse competition."

Setting a higher bar for new entrants will enable existing insurers to focus more on a disciplined growth strategy to develop their operations and provide more meaningful insurance protection products to the policyholders, while an extended holding period requirement would encourage longer-term planning and discourage a focus on quick returns and market exits.

However, the proposed new rules do not come without its downsides. “The new rules may disrupt the ongoing development plans of insurers. For companies with more concentrated ownership structures, the search for new, like-minded shareholders is likely to be challenge for some companies," says Ms. Tan.

Given China's growing middle-class and very low insurance penetration, which stood at a mere 3.6% of the country’s GDP in 2015, S&P believes that China’s insurance market will remain attractive to many investors despite any policy uncertainties and recent capital market volatility.