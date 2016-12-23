Beijing to release new measure to control outbound investments

01 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

Market pundits expect the new restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on the country’s outbound investments to put a dent in the tactical asset allocation for domestic institutional investors.

Beijing is reportedly attempting to stem the continuing capital flight by tightening controls on sizeable offshore investments.

Bloomberg cited market sources as saying that Beijing is planning to ban most overseas deals over US$10 billion.

The Chinese authority will also curb investments of more than $1 billion in industries outside the buyer’s core business. Additionally, state-owned companies will be barred from spending more than $1 billion on overseas property until September 2017.

The government will also monitor some companies’ outbound projects to assess whether they comply with the current rules.

This clampdown coincides with the massive shopping spree by Mainland enterprises in recent years, with Chinese firms having already announced more than double the value of foreign assets acquired in 2015 at $106 billion. This capital outflow has put enormous pressure on the RMB, leading the currency to tumble to almost an eight-year low against the dollar in mid-November.

The insurance sector is expected to be one of the hardest-hit under the new directive as Mainland insurers have been very active in offshore property investments since the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) raised their offshore allocation to 15% of total assets in 2012.

Companies such as Ping An – which has announced its intention to raise its overseas allocation to 10% from 2% over the long-term – are likely to be affected.

According to real estate consultancy CBRE, Mainland investors have acquired approximately $16.1 billion in overseas real estate in the first half of this year alone – more than double the amount in the same period last year. Half of the investments were sourced from Chinese insurance companies, while conglomerates and property developers represent 23% and 10% of the total figure, respectively.

Julian Jiang, associate director for China research at CBRE, also notes that the increased scrutiny of outbound real estate deals, and the longer timeframe and procedures involved, would boost the demand and the capital values of core commercial assets in domestic tier-I and selected tier-II cities. The prolonged low interest rate environment continues to motivate Chinese investors to purchase commercial assets in the domestic market.

“The rumoured threshold of $1 billion for real estate transactions is high, given that 70% of Chinese outbound property deals between 2013 and 1H2016 were below this limit. Once the expected new restrictions are in place, Chinese investors may simply opt to engage in a higher number of smaller deals below the stipulated maximum investment amount,” says Mr. Jiang.

Xav Feng, head of Asia-Pacific research at Thomson Reuters Lipper, tells Asia Asset Management that the new initiative will inevitably cast uncertainty on Mainland insurers’ overseas allocation amid domestic market shorts of investment channels to diversify their growing investable assets.

“Overall, whether the policy will pose a tangible impact on the market is dependent on its duration. It will help to speed up reform and alleviate RMB pressure if the measure is only a temporary adjustment,” Mr. Feng adds.