China’s insurance sector growing at a rapid rate

08 March 2017

An increasing number of non-insurance Mainland entities are looking to enter the insurance sector in a bid to win new business following the government’s policies to liberalise the domestic insurance sector. This has resulted in the total number of applicants for insurance licenses reaching a new high in 2016.

However, the country’s regulatory watchdog, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), remains cautious in terms of granting new licenses; expressing its worry that the current market enthusiasm will spin out of control. According to the latest figures from the CIRC, 20 new entities were granted insurance licenses in the last year, with momentum expected to pick up this year, following the granting of five new licenses in January alone.

In fact, many of the newly-awarded licenses were granted to spin-offs from state-owned enterprises and private companies with nation-wide coverage. For example, COSCO Shipping Property Insurance, which received its insurance license in late 2016, is affiliated with the country’s largest shipping group, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company.

Other similar companies awarded insurance licenses by the CIRC include China Merchants Group – to form life insurance company China Merchants Renhe Life Insurance, and the subsidiaries of property developer Shimao and investment conglomerate Fosun International.

In 2014, China’s State Council released a new set of guidelines on strengthening coverage, innovation, functionality, fundamental protection, and competitiveness for the insurance industry. The directive is viewed as a key factor towards regulating the Mainland insurance landscape.

An improved regulatory regime coupled with increasing domestic wealth, has substantially boosted the scalability of the market. As of November 2016, the insurance industry in China had approximately 2.34 trillion RMB (US$339.8 billion) in total assets under management, up by 26.96% from January 2016. This accelerated market growth has prompted more companies to enter the market, to which the CIRC is committed to carrying out the necessary due diligence. As an example, the regulatory body recently rejected applications from the affiliates of Shenzhen Excellence Logistics and ZDZT International Investment Co as the applicants could not clarify their business scope and some of their shareholders failed to meet its financial criteria.

Looking ahead, a BMI Research report states that the Chinese insurance market will remain one of the strongest in the region in the years ahead, in line with the rising disposable income levels of Chinese households. The report anticipated total life premiums to grow from 1.5 trillion RMB in 2017 to 1.86 trillion RMB in 2020.