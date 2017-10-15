China Life’s investment income up on increased fixed income allocation

28 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China Life Insurance (China Life), the largest Mainland insurer by market value, recorded a net investment income of 57.73 billion RMB (US$8.59 billion) in the first half of 2017, up from 54.58 billion RMB in the year-ago period, mainly due to an increase in its fixed income allocation.

This translates into a gross investment yield of 4.62%, up from 4.38% in the first half of 2016.

Speaking about the results at an August 25 press conference in Hong Kong, Zhao Lijun, vice president of China Life, points out that the company “seized the opportunity” of rate hikes in China earlier in the year “to increase its allocation in bonds and increase moderately in equity investment.”

“We increased (by) about 300 billion RMB (our) investment in fixed income and debt-type products in the first half. The increase (in fixed income) was the major driver for the growth of investment income,” he says.

The rebalancing raised China Life’s allocation to debt-type financial products, including debt investment plans and project asset-backed plans, to 9.39% as at June 30, from 5.38% in December 2016.

According to Mr. Zhao, China Life maintained its allocation in equity investment in the open market at a “reasonable level” in the first half of the year in view of fluctuations in China’s A-share market. Meanwhile, it invested about 20 billion RMB in H-share equities because of better profitability and valuations.

As of June, China Life allocated 19.13% of its total investment assets to equities, up from 17.17% six months earlier.

“The company also pressed ahead with asset diversification to seize opportunities such as infrastructure, supply-side reforms, and convertible bonds, so as to broaden the sources of incomes,” according to Mr. Zhao.

He says China Life’s total offshore investments increased to $11.6 billion as of June 30 from $8.6 billion at the end of 2016. Of this, $1.48 billion was outsourced to external asset managers, from $1.3 billion at the end of 2016.

Overseas investments accounted for about 2.9% of China Life’s total investment assets.

The company’s total investment assets stood at 2.59 trillion RMB as of June 30, an increase of 5.8% from the end of 2016.

China Life’s first half net profit was up 18% year-on-year to 12.24 billion RMB, mainly due to higher investment and premium income. The profit figure was in line with market expectation.