Chinese economy to stabilise but headwinds loom

09 January 2017 Category: News, China, Asia Pacific By Natalie Leung

Although market analysts are beginning to regain their confidence in the Chinese market – particularly in the equities space, the imminent fiscal stimulus is still a major cause for concern.



“The macroeconomic outlook for China continues to experience a deceleration in positive growth,” says Patrick Ho, head of Asian equities at AMP Capital. “The rebalancing of the economic growth mode from investment and export driven, to domestic consumerism remains the key structural trend in China.”



As a result, Mr. Ho says, China will find itself in a constant “tug of war” between two dynamic forces, such as finding a balance between property investment - which drives economic growth, and the avoidance of a property bubble; and between infrastructure spending which is beneficial to the economy, and an effort to minimise over-leveraging on outstanding debts. Therefore, China is expected to maintain growth within the 6.5% range in the coming year, and domestic growth is likely to buoy the economy.



Earnings growth of Chinese corporates is expected to be higher in 2017, between the levels of 10-12%, while the RMB is expected to also stabilise following a 7% depreciation against the US dollar. Also to experience positive growth is the Chinese equities market, says Mr. Ho, which will be driven by the potential inclusion of the China A-shares market into the global emerging market index – which could possibly improve global sentiment towards investing in China.



Also valuable to the long-term structural growth of China, says Tai Hui, chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, is the inclusion of stocks from the “new economy” which includes sectors such as technology and healthcare.



Still, several challenges lie ahead. “More immediately, the RMB depreciation and capital outflow will need to be addressed. The currency does need to be weaker but China needs to find a way to do so without triggering investor panic,” says Mr. Hui.



“Consolidation of residential property prices is another issue that requires a delicate touch,” he adds. “The elephant in the room is obviously corporate debt overhang and how the authorities can balance between de-leveraging and maintain growth.”



Robin Parbrook, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Schroders, opines that in the short-term, China’s economic growth will be supported by the current government-driven infrastructure stimulus, which is typically state-owned and enterprise-led, and is funded either directly or indirectly by the banks.



“This is giving the Chinese economy a short-term sugar rush but we view this as temporary,” says Mr. Parbrook. “For the Chinese stock market, the stimulus is negative in the medium and longer-term as more wasteful investment means more destruction of capital and more bad debts.”



Mr. Parbrook expects the Chinese government to deal with the sluggish and deflation-prone economy with periodic fiscal stimulus packages, which will in turn lead to a rapid accumulation of government debt.



Another concern is the potential trade conflict between China and the new US administration, says Mr. Ho. “The chances of such a conflict is high, however, the actual impact would be smaller than the initial stock price reaction towards such news.”