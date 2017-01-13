China economy on the up, say experts

13 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) holds a positive outlook on the Chinese economy due to its improving A-share market fundamentals and relatively attractive valuation; the firm identifies insurance, property, and financial industries as the outperforming sectors.

Neil Dwane, global strategist at AllianzGI, explains that China’s economy has been stabilising since early 2016, mainly due to the continuation of the country’s loose economic and fiscal policy and a recent recovery in commodity prices.

Despite the market resurgence, Raymond Chan, chief investment officer, equity Asia Pacific at AllianzGI, claims that China’s economy is not without its challenges. “RMB depreciation will continue to be considered as the major challenge in 2017. That said; the RMB is unlikely to go into a free-fall against the US dollar as the Chinese government aims to maintain its economic stability. In fact, Beijing still has many “tools” to buoy its currency, such as tightening its capital account and raising interest rates if the RMB continues to weaken.”

From an investment perspective, Mr. Chan elaborates that the Chinese market is generally underweight amongst international investors, saying: “As corporate earnings continue to improve, we believe the China equity market will regain momentum in the first half of this year.”

He continues: “Sector wise, domestic insurance and financial companies are expected to be the beneficiaries from the re-inflationary environment and stabilising interest rate. We also favour the sectors which benefit most from the country’s anti-pollution initiative.”

Mr. Chan goes on to say that China’s onshore and offshore markets have very different characteristics: “With onshore and offshore China markets set to converge, investors should also look at new strategies including a holistic approach to China equities and tailored strategies to risk-averse investors.”

On China’s fixed-income market, David Tan, chief investment officer, fixed income of AllianzGI, says that although the PRC’s bond market is the third largest in the world, only 2% is comprised of foreign investors. “We expect an increase in foreign ownership as the RMB’s role as a reserve currency expands, following the inclusion of RMB into SDR (special drawing right) baskets and further opening up of China’s onshore bond markets, with the latest development being direct access to China’s interbank bond market.”

Mr. Tan also favours the Mainland property sectors in light of the strong cash position of China’s property bond issuers, especially for short maturity credits.

“With regards to the market’s concerns of a default in China’s onshore bond market, the current regulations put in place have improved capital allocation and reduced any moral hazard. However, proper default resolution processes are still needed to facilitate restructuring of stressed credits,” he adds.