China allows foreign bond investors to trade derivatives

01 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

China is opening up its foreign exchange market by allowing foreign investors to conduct derivatives trading to hedge their foreign exchange exposures in its latest effort to bolster its bond market.

Foreign investors can now trade derivatives such as forward contracts, swaps and options with domestic settlements agents when investing in China’s interbank bond market, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a new statement released on its website.

The regulator stated that by granting overseas investors access to its foreign exchange derivatives, it is “more convenient for foreign investors to manage their foreign exchange risk and is a reforming move to promote the opening of the bond and foreign exchange markets”.

By the end of 2016, foreign investors held bonds worth 870 billion RMB (US$126.7 billion) in the Chinese market, an increase of 83.4 billion RMB from the year before, SAFE said.

Beijing has stepped up to open its domestic bond market to foreign investors and give them full access to the interbank bond market since last February, as it attempts to attract inflows amid concerns over a weakening currency and capital flight. The move comes after Ma Jun, chief economist at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), made a public remark about China seeking to open up its bond market and take steps to include its bonds in major global indices.

Among the steps that the PBoC took was to explore ways in which to expand trading hours for the interbank bond market and foster international cooperation on bond market infrastructure, according to Mr. Ma.

The Chinese government has taken several measures to clamp down on capital outflows, following a dip in its foreign exchange reserves to US$2.99 trillion this January, after falling below the $3 trillion benchmark for the first time in six years.