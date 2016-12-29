China opens up to foreign investors

29 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

The Chinese government is looking to encourage foreign investment in 2017, by removing certain restrictions on foreign investor access - primarily in the areas of advanced manufacturing, high-technology, green technology and modern services, says its Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).



Tang Wenhong, head of MOFCOM’s Department of Foreign Investment Administration told local media on Monday that the country is looking to implement measures to create a sound business environment and encourage foreign participation.



Some of these measures include reforms on foreign investment regulation, reducing items on the "negative list" that are currentlyoff limits to foreign investors, and strengthening efforts to establish free trade areas and expand market access.



Separately, China’s Minister of Commerce, Gao Hucheng highlighted the ministry's top priorities for the coming year, which includes improving the domestic business environment based on the rule of law and promoting healthy and orderly development of outbound investments and cooperation. Foreign direct investment in China - excluding the financial sector - is expected to reach 785 billion RMB (US$113 billion) by the end of this year.

