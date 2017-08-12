China AMC (HK) aims to boost ETF AUM by 30%

25 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan By Hui Ching-hoo

China Asset Management Co (Hong Kong) (China AMC (HK)), the Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Mainland asset management giant China Asset Management Co, aims to grow the AUM of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by 30% over the next six to 12 months via fresh capital inflows and new products.

Frederick Chu, senior vice president of business development at China AMC (HK), tells Asia Asset Management in an interview that AUM of the company’s ETFs grew 35.7% to US$1.9 billion in the six months to June 30. This accounted for about 25% of the company’s total AUM, which rose 20.7% to $6.4 billion over the same period.

“We target our ETF AUM to further increase by 30% over the next six to 12 months. The growth will be driven by the launches of new products and capital inflow into existing ETFs,” Mr. Chu says.

“We have a number of new ETF products in the pipeline, including onshore and offshore Mainland fixed income-related ETFs, and new leveraged and inverse (L&I) products,” he adds.

China AMC (HK) currently has three China-related ETFs, and six L&I products.

Mr. Chu expects foreign institutional investors to have a stronger desire to add China in their portfolios following MSCI’s inclusion of China A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Market Index in June.

“It’s very difficult for foreign investors to adopt individual stock picking to invest in A-share equities. In this sense, our CSI 300 ETF can provide them with a cost-effective and broadly-represented solution to access the A-share market,” he says.

He notes that the company has introduced its China ETFs to foreign investors through overseas listings. For example, the CSI 300 ETF was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the form of Japanese depository receipts in 2013.

“The overseas listings have drawn considerable attraction from overseas investors. We’re planning to introduce the CSI 300 ETF to Europe going forward,” he says.

As for L&I products, he points out that the market has been active since the Securities & Futures Commission introduced guidelines on the operations of these products early last year.

“However, as the underlying assets tracked by the existing L&I products are very similar, we might see some delisting and product consolidation in the market,” he says.

According to Mr. Chu, there are many L&I products tracking Hong Kong-listed H shares, whereas there are only a few – like the CSI 300 ETF – tracking the broadly represented A-share benchmark indexes.

There were 30 L&I products listed on the Hong Kong Exchange as of June 30, 2017, up from 12 just six months earlier.