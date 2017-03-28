China seeks “fair treatment” overseas for liberalising financial sector

28 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

China is getting ready to further open its financial sector to foreigners, but wants “fair treatment” in return for Chinese investors overseas, according to People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

China’s banking, insurance, investment banking, securities firms, and payment systems are among the areas of potential liberalisation, Mr. Zhou said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on Sunday (March 26), according to a Bloomberg report.

“China is opening its financial sectors wider, but it is concerned if Chinese investors, especially private investors, will be fairly treated overseas in other countries,” Mr. Zhou was quoted as saying at the event in Chinese media reports. He was referring especially to investment in non-military technology when speaking of the treatment of Chinese investors, according to the state-run media Securities Times.

“We are waiting for the new US government to decide how we move forward,” he said, according to Chinese news portal Caixin.com. “But we are continuing our talks with Japan and the European and ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries, which I hope will produce positive results.”

Securities Times also reported Mr. Zhou as saying China aims to reduce the number of sectors that are currently closed to foreign investment, and introduce more “national treatment” for foreign investors in its push to liberalise the financial sector.

China has been stepping up its efforts to attract foreign capital amid a capital flight. Most recently, it unveiled plans to introduce a bond-trading link between Hong Kong and the Mainland this year, a move that will allow foreign investors to have direct access to China’s bond market, which is the third largest in the world.

In February, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange announced that foreign investors could now trade derivatives such as forward contracts, swaps and options with domestic settlements agents when investing in China’s interbank bond market.