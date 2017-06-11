PBOC sets up committee to study fintech

China's central bank has set up a financial technology (fintech) committee to study the impact of fintech on monetary policy, financial markets, financial stability, and payment and clearing mechanisms.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) says fintech has “injected vitality” into financial development, but also “brought new challenges” to financial security.

Its fintech committee seeks to “strengthen fintech work in research, planning and coordination,” PBOC says in a statement posted on its website on May 15.

The central bank adds that it will also strengthen the implementation of regulatory technology (regtech) to boost its capabilities in monitoring the financial sector through the use of technology, including big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Xun Yang, a Shanghai-based lawyer at UK legal firm Simmons & Simmons, says the PBOC’s move suggests that the Chinese government is beginning to consider the fintech industry from a macro-economic and national interest perspective.

“The fact that the fintech committee was set up under PBOC suggests that the government is not only looking at fintech issues as individual business operational issues, but the government is going to study the impact, both positive and negative, of the development of fintech applications, and to form policies accordingly,” Mr. Xun tells Asia Asset Management.

He sees two major risks in the fintech industry in China currently – credit risk and cyber risk.

Some fintech companies may pose significant credit risk as they do not have a solid credit control system. These companies, which are usually start-ups or internet firms that have expanded into the financial sector, are not as stringent about determining the creditworthiness of borrowers. They also tend to use higher interest rates to attract depositors in order to raise funds, according to Mr. Xun.

Furthermore, unlike traditional banks and financial institutions, which are well regulated, there is no mandatory security standard for IT systems and IT risk management policies for small fintech companies. This opens up cyber risks, including the possibility of leakage of customer data and disruption to businesses.

The fintech industry enjoyed breakneck growth until early last year, when a number of fraud scandals occurred, spurring the government to take action and start regulating fintech more thoroughly.

“The initial effort was made by CBRC [China Banking Regulatory Commission] to issue licensing requirements for P2P [peer-to-peer] lending platforms and to regulate fintech market behaviour,” Mr. Xun says. “Now PBOC has set up the fintech committee to further study the development of fintech from a macro aspect.”

The PBOC’s move could be good news as it implies Beijing is looking at the development of the fintech business from a financial stability and safety perspective, he adds.

But the tighter scrutiny means internet finance businesses would find it more difficult to raise funds, making it harder for them to survive.