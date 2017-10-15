China money market funds drive industry AUM to all-time high

25 August 2017

The total AUM of China’s mutual funds hit a record 10.68 trillion RMB (US$1.6 trillion) in July, driven by the country’s vibrant money market funds (MMFs).

The latest figures from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) – which represents the mutual fund industry in the country – show that AUM of the MMFs jumped 36.72% over the first seven months of the year to stand at 5.86 trillion RMB in July, equivalent to about 55% of the industry total.

The data is likely to concern regulators who are fretting about the liquidity risk of MMFs. They also underscore AMAC Chairman Hong Lei’s recent criticism about the dominance of MMFs in China’s fund industry.

AMAC says MMFs recorded 30 consecutive months of growth, with their assets almost tripling from 1.96 trillion RMB in December 2014.

China’s MMF market has taken off since Tianhong Asset Management, the asset manager controlled by Alibaba’s subsidiary Ant Financial Services Group, launched its first online MMF – Yu’e Bao – in 2013 through Alibaba’s e-commerce platform.

Claire Liang, manager research analyst at investment research provider Morningstar, says capital has been switching from equities funds into MMFs this year because China’s monetary policy has become more favourable for the return rate.

“Meanwhile, investors find it more difficult to seek investment opportunities in domestic equities with the current sluggish A-share market,” Ms. Liang tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

The AUMs of equities and hybrid funds declined 5.58% and 4.58%, respectively, through the first seven months of the year to 1.86 trillion RMB and 718.1 billion RMB as of July, according to AMAC.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has raised concern about the increasing liquidity risk of MMFs. In a circular to individual MMF asset managers last December, CSRC reminded them to take heed of issues such as redemption ratios and institutional investor ratios of their MMFs.

CSRC did not respond to questions from AAM on whether it would take further action to rein in the MMF market.

According to Ms. Liang, there may be regulatory controls to address the over-concentration of MMFs, which would affect the operation of large MMF asset managers.

Last month, Mr. Hong, the AMAC head, urged local fund houses to diversify their product mix so as to mitigate the market imbalance. He noted that the over-concentrated fund structures would fail to accommodate investors’ demand for asset allocation.