China should align market measures, industry group says

27 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

China has taken steps to liberalise its financial market by providing greater access to foreign investors, but an industry association warns that regulators must bring existing programmes in line with the new ones, otherwise the effort to open the market will have been in vain.

“The government wants to attract more new money by providing more flexible programmes, but you need to be fair and equal to all investors, especially for those who have long committed in China,” says Mark Austen, chief executive officer of the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA). He was speaking at a press conference to launch a report on China’s capital market on March 22 in Hong Kong.

Last year, the People’s Bank of China scrapped quota restrictions and allowed most foreign institutions to invest in the China interbank bond market (CIBM) without having to secure prior approval from the central bank. Previously, investors could only invest through the qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) and renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) programmes, which have a more complex approval process and quota limits.

The move provides investors with more flexibility in terms of what they want to invest and when they can leave the market. But Mr. Austen says investors who were already committed in China via the QFII and RQFII do not have the same flexibility as they have repatriation limits when taking their money out the country.

He says investors are not encouraged if they are treated differently just because they started investing at separate times, or are in different programmes.

“China has to bring the QFII and RQFII in line with the CIBM as fast as it can,” he says.

China has struggled to curb capital outflow in the past few months, but according to Mr. Austen, the government should develop market liquidity – which is what investors want – instead of trapping their money.

China has the second-largest equity market and the third largest bond market in the world, and therefore has the foundation to develop liquidity by making market access even easier, he adds.

The ASIFMA report provides an analysis of China’s capital markets across all asset classes, and recommendations on how to further develop them. Mr. Austen says the group met with most of the relevant senior regulators in China to discuss the report and received a “positive reception” to the recommendations.

ASIFMA is an independent, regional trade association with over 100 member firms from a wide range of leading financial institutions from both the buy side and sell side.