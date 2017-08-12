Steven Kwok named COO at Chubb Life in Hong Kong

05 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Switzerland By Asia Asset Management

Steven Kwok has joined Chubb Life in Hong Kong as its chief operations officer (COO).

Steven Kwok

Prior to taking on his new role, Mr. Kwok had been the chief life operations officer of AXA China from 2008 to 2016, where he headed up the firm’s life insurance operations to serve a range of distribution channels.

Mr. Kwok will report to Michael Ho, country president of Chubb Life in Hong Kong, who comments: “I am very pleased to have Steven on board as his wealth of experience in operations management will be invaluable to the development of Chubb Life’s business in Hong Kong.”

He continues: “With this appointment, I am confident that Steven will make numerous contributions across various operational functions and play a significant role in driving and executing our strategic plans.”

As Chubb Life’s COO, Mr. Kwok is charged with leading the Hong Kong operations team to support the growth of the company. In alignment with the company’s business objectives, he will provide strategic advice to achieve operational efficiency.

Mr. Kwok has over 20 years of life operations management experience in the life insurance industry. Prior to his stint at AXA China, he had been focussing on insurance operations and administration at Manulife, as well as leading the development and management of the firm’s various policy administration systems.

Chubb Life is the life insurance division of Swiss-headquartered Chubb, which is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, according to a July 4 press statement from the firm.